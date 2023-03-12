Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 7.2 %

WPRT opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.49. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading

