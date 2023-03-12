WhiteCoin Market Cap Tops $41.32 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $41.32 million and approximately $710,695.84 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

