Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.41 million-$246.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.22 million.
Willdan Group Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $15.63 on Friday. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
