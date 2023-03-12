William Blair Weighs in on Guidewire Software, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
