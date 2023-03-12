Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Tops $0.0247

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Wirtual token can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $12,328.30 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wirtual has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

