World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:WWE opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $93.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

