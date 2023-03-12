Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Hits $0.0599

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and approximately $1.86 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00431083 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,017.51 or 0.29138584 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05939402 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,206,204.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

