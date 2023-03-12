XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 112.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of XFLT opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

