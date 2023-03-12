Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.
