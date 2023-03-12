XRP (XRP) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.36 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion and $730.08 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

