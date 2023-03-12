XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion and approximately $810.35 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About XRP
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
