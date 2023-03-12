xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $52,473.47 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00007178 BTC on exchanges.

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

