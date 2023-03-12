ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.96

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $355,846.01 and $28.96 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00153546 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00065877 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

