Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Zimmer Biomet worth $190,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.53 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

