Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.56.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $123.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.13. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.