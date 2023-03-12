Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Cut to Neutral at KGI Securities

KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

