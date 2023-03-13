10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 664.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,740,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,766 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $7,064,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 0.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 535,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,462,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of VCXA remained flat at $10.11 during trading hours on Monday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $10.13.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

