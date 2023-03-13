11,826 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

