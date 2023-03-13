1,300 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Atlassian by 64.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.61. 342,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.83. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $318.64.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,262,812.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,365,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,262,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,365,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $652,232.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 125,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,429.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $39,584,069. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.