14,283 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. State Street Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ally Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,690,000 after buying an additional 271,776 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.52. 5,120,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,319,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.