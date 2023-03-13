1,483 Shares in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 152,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.45 and a 52-week high of $266.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.58, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.41 and a 200-day moving average of $226.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

