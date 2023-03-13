17,986 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. AES comprises approximately 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 29.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.73. 1,551,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

