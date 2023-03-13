180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 44.8% in February

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 75,371 shares of company stock valued at $397,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

TURN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. 1,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

See Also

