1inch Network (1INCH) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002057 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $415.76 million and $31.48 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1inch Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00418055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.28 or 0.28257796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About 1inch Network

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,198,701 tokens. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.

The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.

One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.

Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.