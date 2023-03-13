1peco (1PECO) Price Reaches $0.0746 on Exchanges

1peco (1PECO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. 1peco has a total market cap of $11.19 million and $240.21 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can now be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00437085 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,522.72 or 0.29544042 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

