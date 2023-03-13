200,000 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after buying an additional 212,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 126,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.6 %

Halliburton stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

