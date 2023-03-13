2,238 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.87. 339,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,018. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.37. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

