2,370,241 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,370,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,568,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.71. 14,087,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,877. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

