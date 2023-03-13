255,452 Shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Purchased by Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 255,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Alphabet Inc. owned about 0.49% of Fulcrum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,630,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,341,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. 241,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,639. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.