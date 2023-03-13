2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Down 3.7 %

TWOU opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $642.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 12.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in 2U by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.