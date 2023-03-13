3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in February

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF remained flat at $19.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

