401,977 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 401,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,275,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SentinelOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 125,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after buying an additional 175,234 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,421.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 421,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,357 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.