6,736,785 Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Purchased by Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,736,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,267,000. 23andMe makes up approximately 1.0% of Alphabet Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after buying an additional 12,663,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 23andMe by 41.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 23andMe by 201.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,587,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,202 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

23andMe Stock Performance

ME stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,984. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative net margin of 103.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. 23andMe’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

