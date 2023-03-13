7Pixels Price Reaches $2.80 on Major Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $45.33 million and approximately $22,803.73 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00011425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.84338093 USD and is down -9.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,018.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

