7Pixels Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $45.51 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $45.51 million and $23,079.41 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00011549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.84338093 USD and is down -9.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,018.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars.

