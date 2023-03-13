800 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,007. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.1 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.08.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Further Reading
