a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Credit Suisse Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 289.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. 91,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,697. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

