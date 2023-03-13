Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading Up 9.4%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 590,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 629,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
