Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading Up 9.4%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 590,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 629,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abcam by 73.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 383,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 162,719 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Abcam in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the third quarter worth $9,452,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Abcam by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,736,000 after acquiring an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 129.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

