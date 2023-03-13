ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,379.68

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $2,379.68 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00034058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00021944 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00216039 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,478.11 or 0.99938714 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004165 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,148.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

