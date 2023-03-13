abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.00

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 67.40 ($0.81), with a volume of 790837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.40 ($0.83).

abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £277.80 million, a P/E ratio of 568.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.51.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

abrdn European Logistics Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,166.67%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

Further Reading

