Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $324.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $252.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.57. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

