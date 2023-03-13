Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $324.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.79.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ACN opened at $252.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.57. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
