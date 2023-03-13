Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.52. 468,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.57. The company has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.