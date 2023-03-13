Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $135,008.14 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011021 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004449 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004494 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005845 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003499 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Achain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.