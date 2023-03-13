Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.
Activision Blizzard Price Performance
Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $78.14. 5,727,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,802. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
