Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $78.14. 5,727,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,802. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Activision Blizzard

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 190,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,202,000 after acquiring an additional 738,029 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.