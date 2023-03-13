Adelante Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,743 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Trading Up 4.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $8.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,784. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

