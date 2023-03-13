Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $248,993. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of BNL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. 300,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

