Adelante Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,419 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises about 1.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 245,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,955. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.35%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also

