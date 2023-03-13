Adelante Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 270.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,958,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of O stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.08. 2,448,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

