Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 20,125 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 4.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $54,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.59. 577,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,074. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.