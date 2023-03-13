Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 24,835 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,835 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises 6.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Extra Space Storage worth $85,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.52. 192,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,374. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

